Chester Turner: The Story Of California’s Southside Slayer

Investigators had struggled to identify who was responsible for the series of murders in the state’s southside. Then on March 16, 2002, the former Domino’s pizza delivery man sexually assaulted a 47-year-old woman for two hours. In addition, he threatened her life if she ever reported the incident to authorities. Nevertheless, she did otherwise, which led to Turner’s arrest. Due to his conviction, the defendant was required to submit a DNA sample which was uploaded to the state’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

Meanwhile, investigators in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Cold Case Unit had been persistent in solving the murder of 38-year-old Paula Vance. The victim’s body was found by a security guard in the early morning of Feb. 3, 1998, at the back of a vacant business along 630 West Street. She was partially nude and had been sexually assaulted. Though investigators retrieved video footage that captured the homicide, they could not identify the perpetrator due to its bad quality. Then, authorities developed a profile from the DNA materials at the crime scene, which belonged to her and an unidentified male. As a result, the profile was also uploaded into CODIS. The move by investigators paid off when they were notified of a match to Turner, who was already in prison serving eight years for the 2002 sexual assault.