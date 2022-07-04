'I Was Terrified Of The Suit': Salma Hayek Discusses 'Eternals' Costume

Popular actress Salma Hayek rose to fame after starring in the romantic drama El Callejón de las Milagros and the telenovela Teresa. Since then, she has starred in Hollywood movies like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

Salma nabbed a superhero role when she portrayed Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals, which ended up being her highest-earning live-action movie.

Recently, the actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about her costume for Eternals and much more.

