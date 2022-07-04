'I Was Terrified Of The Suit': Salma Hayek Discusses 'Eternals' Costume

Hollywood star Salma Hayek
Popular actress Salma Hayek rose to fame after starring in the romantic drama El Callejón de las Milagros and the telenovela Teresa. Since then, she has starred in Hollywood movies like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma

Salma nabbed a superhero role when she portrayed Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals, which ended up being her highest-earning live-action movie.

Recently, the actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about her costume for Eternals and much more.

Keep scrolling for more details about the star actress's interview.

Kelly Gushes About Being A Marvel Fan

Salma Hayek in black dress
Eternals is such a thrilling movie and intrigued many fans, including the show's host, Kelly Clarkson. During Salma's interview, Kelly gushed about how much a Marvel and superhero fan she is. She noted, "Eternals is huge. Being a part of the Marvel Universe is huge," before asking Salma, "Are you so stoked?"

However, Salma admitted that she did not realize how big Eternals was until its premiere.

Salma Got Emotional Over Fans Love

The Desperado star raved about how she felt when she saw fans putting on her costume during the Eternals premiere. 

"I just arrived at the red carpet and I started seeing all these people dressed as us. The movie is not out yet and then Kelly, I saw this family, the father, and the mother was dressed [they were Latinos] as Ajak, and the three little daughters also like Ajak and they made their own costumes. And all these girls, Latino girls were Ajak," Salma gushed. 

Salma admitted that she wanted to cry when she saw the love fans showed to her and her co-stars. She said, "It really warmed my heart, you know because there is somebody you can identify with."

Salma Was Terrified Of Her Costume 

"What was it like in your costume, was it miserable or was it awesome? Did you feel like a superhero?" Kelly asked Salma. 

"I was terrified of the suit," Salma confessed. 

The Mexican-American actress explained that she got claustrophobic and terrified of how she could move in the costume. She also recalled a scene where she almost took the outfit off just to breathe. 

'Perfect Is Not Normal'

Salma Hayek flaunts cleavages in purple dress
Kelly thanked Salma for making her feel super normal after she explained how she felt when she wore her superhero costume and admitted not being perfect. 

"But it's normal to have little things here and there," Salma said. She added, "Perfect is not normal! Screw them!" 

Salma is an interesting personality. There are no dull moments with her, and she proved these again during her interview with Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

