Courteney Cox posts some of the most hilarious videos on Instagram, and her dogs are often the stars.

The 58-year-old Friends alum is a fur mom to two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Lily and Bear. And if you’ve ever scrolled through her page, you’d know these three are always having fun in that household!

Last Easter, Cox posted an adorable photo of the two beauties wearing bunny headbands – green for one and pink for the other. And it only gets cuter as you scroll down. See below.