"I'm Absolutely Terrified": Taylor Swift and Other Celebs Speak Out After Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned

A close up photo of Taylor Swift with a chin length bob and bangs.
The United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) was released Friday, June 24, nearly two months after Politico published a leaked majority draft that circulated among court justices. The decision effectively strips women and trans men of their reproductive rights, as thirteen states will immediately ban access to abortion services.

Another twelve are set to pass laws that will severely limit access to abortions. Although pro-choice Americans braced themselves for the end of Roe v. Wade, nothing could stop the shock or horror that set in with Friday's news. Twitter, Instagram, and other social media sites lit up with impassioned responses from celebrities and politicians alike.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a lengthy statement, calling the court's decision "horrifying". Taylor Swift replied to her, noting that she was "absolutely terrified". Both women are known for their feminist stances and support of policies that advance women's rights.

Other women such as Monica Lewinsky also chimed in on Twitter, offering a simple "f*ck you" to the justices who voted to revoke abortion access. Hailey Bieber posted to her Instagram stories, calling the decision an extreme loss and disappointment.

Keep scrolling for more celebrity reactions and what the future holds for American women.

But not everyone was so upset. In an interview with Fox News, former president Donald Trump said, "God made the decision". Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice-president, said that the court "righted a historic wrong". He called for action, saying, "we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

Keep reading for more on the dissenting justices and what celebrities have said about the court.

The Latest

"A Woman Has No Rights To Speak Of": The Dissenters

New York Times graphic with a quote from Supreme Court Justices who dissented on overturning Roe V Wade
The three liberal justices issued a joint dissent, arguing that the court was abandoning decades of work balancing abortion rights with abortion restrictions. They also lamented the loss of women's bodily autonomy, saying that "a woman has no rights to speak of", as many abortion bans will not make exceptions for rape or incest.

You can read the entire dissenting opinion here. Politicians such as Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded quickly, decrying the loss of progress and freedom women had made in previous years. Clinton declared the decision a "step backwards" for human rights, and Pelosi called the ruling "cruel, outrageous, and heart-wrenching". Ocasio-Cortex took a broader approach:

Maria Shriver, via Twitter, also spoke out, saying, "I'm heartbroken by this decision. It makes millions of women unsafe, unseen, unprotected as we now are. It makes me feel as though all of our progress has been rolled back in an instant. Make no mistake, this is a devastating blow to women's rights...This is about controlling women, keeping them down, keeping them without rights".

Writers and actors also added to the internet storm over Roe v. Wade:

Danny Devito's response was a bit more to the point:

Heartbreak and Rage

Sophie Turner appears at a Game of Thrones premiere. She is wearing a black gown. Her blonde hair is parted to the side and wavy.
Some celebrities didn't bother to hide their rage. Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories, saying, "It's not about saving lives, it's about controlling a women's body and controlling a women's right to choose. And it's absolutely f**king disgusting."

Several women followed suit, not mincing words about how they felt:

Guns, Gay Rights, And The Road Ahead

A GIF of Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearings, as he claims to not have a position on the outcome of Roe v. Wade.
Giphy | GIPHY News

The court's decision comes within days of another landmark decision that overturned gun laws in New York City, which has far-reaching implications for gun control across the country. With both decisions released in the same week, many Americans note that women have more restrictions than guns.

The conservative majority on the court managed to achieve two goals for the Republican party: relaxing gun laws and ending constitutionally protected access to abortion. Justice Clarence Thomas claimed in his confirmation hearings to have no stance on Roe v. Wade and was one of six judges that voted to overturn the case.

In his concurring opinion, he continued to incite anxiety by recommending the Supreme Court reconsider the landmark decisions that legalized same-sex marriage and birth control. His comments quickly sparked tensions and heated replies:

Lesser-known public figures, such as doctors, also offered advice:

Everyone's favorite vampire slayer posted in support of women's rights and called out the gun-control ruling:

And actor Ron Perman had a bleak take on what to expect in the future:

Although Perlman's darkly humorous take on the future isn't likely to come true, it is true that the road ahead is unclear and frightening for many Americans. In a country where mass shootings are an acceptable way for children to die and abortions are not, how the laws will evolve and change is anyone's guess.

While conservatives ready themselves to advance their agendas, liberal Americans are preparing to stand their ground and push back.

Keep scrolling to the last section for ways to get involved.

A Call To Action

a pro choice protest for abortion rights
Shutterstock | 1000400

For people looking for ways to donate, access services, or become an advocate, The United States of Women has a reproductive justice hub. Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and The National Black Women's Reproductive Agenda all offer advocacy work and will be in dire need of donations. You can find more organizations here.

In the words of Viola Davis, now is the time to use our voices.

