"I'm Absolutely Terrified": Taylor Swift and Other Celebs Speak Out After Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned

The United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) was released Friday, June 24, nearly two months after Politico published a leaked majority draft that circulated among court justices. The decision effectively strips women and trans men of their reproductive rights, as thirteen states will immediately ban access to abortion services.

Another twelve are set to pass laws that will severely limit access to abortions. Although pro-choice Americans braced themselves for the end of Roe v. Wade, nothing could stop the shock or horror that set in with Friday's news. Twitter, Instagram, and other social media sites lit up with impassioned responses from celebrities and politicians alike.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a lengthy statement, calling the court's decision "horrifying". Taylor Swift replied to her, noting that she was "absolutely terrified". Both women are known for their feminist stances and support of policies that advance women's rights.

Other women such as Monica Lewinsky also chimed in on Twitter, offering a simple "f*ck you" to the justices who voted to revoke abortion access. Hailey Bieber posted to her Instagram stories, calling the decision an extreme loss and disappointment.

But not everyone was so upset. In an interview with Fox News, former president Donald Trump said, "God made the decision". Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice-president, said that the court "righted a historic wrong". He called for action, saying, "we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

