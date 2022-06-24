Jessie James Decker Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggles

Country singer Jessie James Decker
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker has never been one to keep her mental health struggles to herself. Instead of keeping a happy façade while dying inside, she would rather share her struggles.

Jessie finds relief in sharing her challenges because it helps her realize she is not alone. In addition, it also helps others know they are not alone. 

The mother of three gorgeous children has shared numerous posts on her Instagram page about her struggles and how they impacted her mental health. She recently revealed through a lengthy post on her Instagram page that her battle with depression affects her mental health.

Find out more about what Jessie shared. 

The Latest

Selena Gomez And Miley Cyrus' Friendship Is Real

Constance Nunes In Bikini Leans By The Poolside

Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Faces The Sun

Brooke Wells In Bikini Says She's Just Getting Started

Olivia Wilde Stuns In Sheer Braless Dress

Jessie Lets It All Out

"I want to be open and honest. I have struggled the last couple of years. It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," Jessie began the lengthy write-up she posted on June 23.

The country singer revealed she was sharing her story because making things look great all the time hides her internal struggles. She also admitted that her self-esteem and confidence have been on a low.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

On The Path To Healing

Jessie James Decker performing during a concert
Shutterstock | 487966

The Eric & Jessie star also shared many challenges she is currently dealing with, including her struggles with the difficulties she faced over the years in her career and a private family matter that was made public on Reddit. 

However, Jessie understands that opening up is the first step to healing from depression and mental health issues. Hence, she is already on the path to recovery as she has let the burdens off her chest. 

"I know this is a lot of information, but I wanted to get how I've been feeling off my chest," she wrote. 

Jessie added that while she takes other steps to work on her mental health, opening up will enable her to heal. 

"But I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this," she wrote. 

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Jessie Encourages Others

The 34-year-old TV personality realizes that many people struggle with depression and mental health crises. As she concluded her write-up, she encouraged others, letting them know they were not alone. 

"I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you're not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to heal." 

Speaking Up Helps

Jessie James Decker flaunts her impressive figure in floral gown
Shutterstock | 564025

This is not the first time Jessie has opened up about her struggles and how her mental health has been affected.

Last year, the singer opened up about experiencing body shaming online in an emotional video she uploaded on her Instagram Story. She said it didn't feel good to be bullied or ripped apart in the post.

"I just want people to keep in mind that I'm a person, I'm a human being, and your words hurt me. And I know that I'm not perfect, but you pointing out my flaws about things I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me," she said. "And it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart."

Speaking up about mental health issues is never a sign of weakness, as Jessie has shown by frequently being open and honest about her struggles.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.