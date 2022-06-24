Jessie James Decker Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggles

American country pop singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker has never been one to keep her mental health struggles to herself. Instead of keeping a happy façade while dying inside, she would rather share her struggles.

Jessie finds relief in sharing her challenges because it helps her realize she is not alone. In addition, it also helps others know they are not alone.

The mother of three gorgeous children has shared numerous posts on her Instagram page about her struggles and how they impacted her mental health. She recently revealed through a lengthy post on her Instagram page that her battle with depression affects her mental health.

Find out more about what Jessie shared.