Since they suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star small forward Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant may have expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season but if they fail to convince Kyrie Irving to stay this summer, he may consider finding his way out of Brooklyn. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets' "greatest vulnerability" is if Irving leaves, there's a strong possibility for Durant to request a trade.
NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade Package Centered On Bam Adebayo For Kevin Durant
Potential Landing Spot - Miami Heat
One of the most intriguing landing spots for Durant this summer is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked the 29 NBA teams as possible trade destinations for Durant should he and the Nets decide to part ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. Surprisingly, the Heat made it to the top of Quinn's list of KD's next team.
The Heat may still be considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference but with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, they obviously need to make major roster upgrades to have a realistic chance of ending their title drought.
Sacrificing Bam Adebayo To Get Kevin Durant
Having a collection of young and promising players and future draft picks, the Heat would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal to acquire a superstar this summer. However, to convince the Nets to send Durant to South Beach, Quinn thinks that the Heat may need to sacrifice Bam Adebayo.
"Tyler Herro has been tossed into plenty of hypothetical trades in recent weeks, but for a player of Durant's caliber? Miami would likely at least consider building a package around him and Bam Adebayo."
Heat Pair Jimmy Butler With Kevin Durant
Parting ways with Adebayo won't be an easy decision for the Heat, but they would definitely be intrigued by the idea of pairing Jimmy Butler with a player of Durant's caliber. The potential arrival of Durant in Miami would significantly improve the Heat's offensive efficiency which ranks No. 10 in the league, scoring 111.2 points per 100 possessions. He would give them another prolific scorer alongside Butler, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer. Last season, the 33-year-old small forward averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Nets Obtain A Young Franchise Cornerstone
Trading Durant for a package centered on Adebayo would make sense for the Nets, especially if they decide to undergo a rebuilding process. Adebayo is only 24 and could still be part of the Nets' long-term plans. The Nets could make him and Ben Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Brooklyn.
Aside from Adebayo, the Nets could also demand the inclusion of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and future first-round picks in the Heat's offer for Durant.