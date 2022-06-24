NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade Package Centered On Bam Adebayo For Kevin Durant

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Durant this summer is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked the 29 NBA teams as possible trade destinations for Durant should he and the Nets decide to part ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. Surprisingly, the Heat made it to the top of Quinn's list of KD's next team.

The Heat may still be considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference but with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, they obviously need to make major roster upgrades to have a realistic chance of ending their title drought.