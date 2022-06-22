Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer accidentally leaked a video of Teresa Giudice's wedding invitation earlier this month and during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, she looked back on what she now says was a "major faux pas."
'I Did A Major Faux Pas': 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Reacts To Leaking Teresa Giudice's Wedding Invitation
Ramona Singer Was Stunned At The Beauty Of Teresa Giudice's Wedding Invitation
Ramona Singer joined Jeff Lewis on his radio show recently, where the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member was asked about her leaking of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding invitation, which featured not only the date and time of the event but also its location.
"So I got home from the weekend and I opened up this box. It was this huge box, white, and I opened it up. There was tons of flowers and this most gorgeous invitation and I really get invited to a lot of weddings. I see really beautiful invitations and this blew me away," Singer recalled, via YouTube.
Ramona Singer Admittedly 'Didn't Think It Through' Before Sharing The Invitation Publicly
"I said, ‘Oh my God. I have to Insta Story this and show everybody.’ Well I didn’t think it through," Singer continued, noting that Giudice demanded she "take it down" soon after.
"I was so excited I didn’t even realize I was showing the address, the time, and there’s even an RSVP thing or something," she explained.
Ramona Singer Received A Phone Call From Teresa Giudice 5 Minutes After Sharing Her Post
After sharing her Instagram Story, Singer said she received a call from Giudice "within 5 minutes."
"I guess people screen-shotted it," Singer suspected.
But luckily, it doesn't seem that Singer was uninvited from the upcoming event.
"I’m still invited. I don’t think I got disinvited… As far as I know [I’m still invited]," she noted.
Leaking Teresa Giudice's Wedding Invitation Wasn't Ramona Singer's Only Social Media Mixup
Also on Jeff Lewis Live, the Real Housewives of New York City alum looked back on a time when she accidentally shared her banking information with her fans and followers.
"You know what else I did ... Because now they have that new updated thing they did a year or so ago, where you have your stories are right next to your camera shots. My mistake [was] I posted something with my calculator, like it was actually a financial thing. I think it was my bank statement. I don’t know. I did it by accident," she shared. "[And] my daughter [said], ‘Take it down, take it down!’”