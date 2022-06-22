'I Did A Major Faux Pas': 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Reacts To Leaking Teresa Giudice's Wedding Invitation

Ramona Singer joined Jeff Lewis on his radio show recently, where the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member was asked about her leaking of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding invitation, which featured not only the date and time of the event but also its location.

"So I got home from the weekend and I opened up this box. It was this huge box, white, and I opened it up. There was tons of flowers and this most gorgeous invitation and I really get invited to a lot of weddings. I see really beautiful invitations and this blew me away," Singer recalled, via YouTube.