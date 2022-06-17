Two Killed, Another Injured In Alabama Church Shooting

Police said in a statement that the shooter pulled a gun and opened fire during the dinner, a "Boomers Potluck" gathering attended by other church members.

Emergency dispatchers got a call at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday reporting an active shooter at the church.

He killed Walter Rainey, an 84-year-old man from Irondale, Alabama, and Sarah Yeager, a 75-year-old woman from Pelham, Alabama, police said in the statement. A third person, an 84-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was injured and getting treatment at a local hospital.

Ware said a person in the room who police did not identify stepped in, restrained the suspect, and held him until police arrived.

Ware called the man a "hero" and said his actions were "extremely critical in saving lives."