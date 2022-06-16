Retired gymnast Aly Raisman is in full summer mode as she shares her seasonal style with fans on Instagram. The wellness advocate partnered with the activewear brand, Aerie, to show off her new wardrobe. She’s been a seasonal partner of the brand since her gymnastic days and even joined them for their pre-summer hangout in Miami last March. From earth-tone, casual crop tops to white swimwear, check out Aly’s Real Summer Style.
Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Her 'Real Summer Style'
Flexing In White
Two of the swimsuits Aly chose for her Real Summer Style were made of white fabric. She wore the first one with jean shorts and the other with a jean jacket. Swimsuit one was a one-piece monokini with side c-cuts and a low backline while the second look was a bikini worn under a sleeveless unbuttoned denim jacket. Aly paired both looks with white sandals and wore her full brown/blonde hair down in a wide curl.
Extending Her Love To Friends
One thing we all learned from Aly’s sexual assault testimony years ago is that she’s not afraid to speak up. She shone the light on her friend Abbey Bergman, a cancer survivor, who joined her campaign. The 27-year-old spoke of the bond they shared saying she’s proud of Bergman and added a touching anecdote at the end.
“One of my favorite parts of the day was when Abbey asked to switch sides with me so the camera could get a better angle of her scars from her surgeries 🤍”
Doing It As Friends
Doing the campaign with her best friend made it much more special for Aly, and Aerie didn’t mind because it’s an all-inclusive brand.
As part of its Aerie Real campaign, the brand tapped influencers with real-life “imperfections” that don’t follow unrealistic beauty standards. The tag line for the campaign read,
“PSA: Practice self-care, self-love and self-compassion every day.”
Longtime Support Of Abby
Last February, Aly shared a video of Abby doing handstands months after her cancer surgery. She shared her pride in the nutritionist who spoke about her recovery journey. Bergman wrote,
“Here I am upside again, back on my hands 7 months later. I still have a lot of work to do but I am proud of myself for what I have done so far.”
Bergman pledged to pace herself and keep pushing to heal which she's already doing and her friend Aly would be right by her side through it all.