'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Shares Family Update

While seated with Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow, Kim Zolciak, who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in various roles over the course of seven seasons, shocked her ex-co-stars by revealing just how much the kids she shares with her husband Kroy Biermann have grown in the years since she parted ways with the show.

"KJ [Kroy Biermann Jr.] will be 11 next week, Kash [Biermann] will be 10 and the twins [Kaia and Kane Biermann] are 8," she said, as revealed in a report shared by E! News. "I had KJ in '11, the Kash in '12 and the twins in '13."