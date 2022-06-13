NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire Luguentz Dort For Package Including Grayson Allen Or Pat Connaughton

Luguentz Dort failed to prevent Montrezl Harrell from taking off
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Milwaukee Bucks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of improving their current roster. Despite failing to defend their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bucks are still considered a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, after they lost Khris Middleton to an injury in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, their lack of wing depth has been exposed.

When the season is over, the Bucks are expected to find a quality wingman who could serve as a reliable backup for Middleton next season.

Luguentz Dort To Milwaukee Bucks

Luguentz Dort waiting for the game to resume
Wikimedia | Coachtoes

One of the players that the Bucks could pursue this summer is Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent article, Max Griffith of Fansided's Behind The Buck Pass included Dort on the list of three underrated trade targets for the Bucks in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Thunder may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Dort, but the 23-year-old small forward will soon be entering the final year of his contract.

If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal, the Thunder would be wise to trade Dort for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.

What The Bucks Should Give Up To Acquire Luguentz Dort?

Grayson Allen taking a free throw
Wikimedia | IagoQnsi

As of now, it remains unknown what Thunder's asking price will be for Dort's expiring deal. However, according to Griffith, a trade package centered on Grayson Allen or Pat Connaughton, plus draft picks and/or a young player as a sweetener, could be enough to catch the Thunder's attention.

"Obviously, the Thunder value Dort, so we would have to send off some valuable pieces to make it work, and there is no guarantee Sam Presti would be enticed by our offers, but it is certainly worth a try," Griffith wrote. "Packaging Grayson Allen or Pat Connaughton with draft picks or a young player could get the wheels going on this trade."

Luguentz Dort Helps Bucks On Both Ends

Luguentz Dort waiting for the game to resume
Wikimedia | Editorofthewiki

Dort would be an interesting addition to the Bucks. His potential arrival in Milwaukee could boost their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them another reliable scorer, a great rebounder, an elite defender, and a decent floor spacer.

This season, Dort averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. Though he would be primarily brought to Milwaukee to serve as a backup for Middleton, Dort is also capable of stepping up to the starting lineup when needed.

Why The Thunder Would Make The Trade

Grayson Allen playing for the Bucks
Wikimedia | Heyaisa

The proposed trade deal with the Bucks would be worth exploring for the Thunder, especially if they don't have any plan of giving Dort a long-term contract extension and a huge raise. Instead of taking the risk of losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2023, the suggested trade would allow the Thunder to turn Dort's expiring deal into assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.

Allen and Connaughton may no longer perfectly fit the Thunder's timeline, but they have enough productive years left in their careers to be part of what they are trying to build in Oklahoma City.

