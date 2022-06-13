NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Acquire Luguentz Dort For Package Including Grayson Allen Or Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of improving their current roster. Despite failing to defend their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bucks are still considered a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, after they lost Khris Middleton to an injury in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, their lack of wing depth has been exposed.

When the season is over, the Bucks are expected to find a quality wingman who could serve as a reliable backup for Middleton next season.