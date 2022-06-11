NeNe Leakes Lists Posh Atlanta Apartment For $2.5M

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes recently moved out of her newly purchased Atlanta apartment, which is now on the market for $2.5 million.

In November 2021, the reality TV star paid $1.85 million for the property. However, it is back on the market with a price hike less than a year later.

The opulent property is located within the five-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel and features upgraded security features and a four-car garage.

The hotel is separated from the gated townhouse, one of only three in the area. It has a courtyard and a secured entrance.

