NeNe Leakes Lists Posh Atlanta Apartment For $2.5M

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes recently moved out of her newly purchased Atlanta apartment, which is now on the market for $2.5 million.

In November 2021, the reality TV star paid $1.85 million for the property. However, it is back on the market with a price hike less than a year later.

The opulent property is located within the five-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel and features upgraded security features and a four-car garage.

The hotel is separated from the gated townhouse, one of only three in the area. It has a courtyard and a secured entrance.

Keep scrolling for more details of the apartment. 

A Look Inside The Posh Property

Grand Entrance Into NeNe Leakes' Atlanta Home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The 4,045 square foot mansion has four bedrooms and 4.5-bathrooms. It contains lofty ceilings, hardwood floors, and three levels of living area.

A living room with a fireplace connects to a dining room. It also extends to the kitchen with high-end appliances, a breakfast room, and a door leading to a dining terrace. A second living room is located on the second floor.

A full bar and an office with access to the courtyard and gardens are on the entertaining level.

Premium Amenities

Kitchen in NeNe Leakes' Georgia Home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The main suite occupies the entire top level and has a patio. It also includes a luxurious marble bath, soaking tub, and a sizeable bespoke closet. In addition, the apartment has a second kitchen and a laundry room.

A 24-hour customer service, an enclosed salt water pool, a full spa, a fitness center, and a five-star restaurant are available to hotel guests. In addition, Buckhead stores and restaurants are all within walking distance of this fantastic location.

NeNe Is Done With Duluth

Outdoor dining in NeNe Leakes' Atlanta Home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

NeNe is listing her Atlanta apartment months after selling her Duluth, Georgia, suburban home for $2.65 million.

In 2015, she and her late husband Gregg Leakes paid $2,075,000 for the 10,517-square-foot Mediterranean mansion. The couple installed a pool, a custom wardrobe, and a beauty salon.

After her husband's cancer death in September 2021, NeNe put the house on the market for $4 million. However, she had to lower the price twice before selling the home in January.

Lavish Amenities In NeNe's Georgia Mansion

Celeb-worthy closet in NeNe Leakes' Atlanta Home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

NeNe's Duluth, Georgia home was occasionally used as a backdrop on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans are familiar with the home's chef's kitchen, wrought-iron staircase, and chandeliers.

In 2019, NeNe posted a photo of herself on her kitchen island. The table was set with formal tableware, tiered dessert trays, roses, and bottles of bubbly.

"Tune into #RHOA TONIGHT at 8pm on @bravotv I have a few special guests stopping by Casa Leakes tonight," she captioned the post.

The main suite boasts a luxurious bath and a fancy closet with glass built-ins. In addition, it offers jewelry cases, shoe racks, an island, and mirrors, among other amenities.

Designer chandeliers give glamour to the interior spaces and can be found throughout the home, especially in the kitchen. A breakfast nook and a family room are located adjacent to the kitchen.

A Home Fit For Entertainment 

NeNe Leakes' Duluth, Georgia Mansion
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A full basement with a bar, game area, bespoke wall seating, wine storage, and a home theater is ready for entertaining guests. The listing also mentions an on-site beauty salon that may be transformed into a guest room.

A pool, waterfall features, and a wraparound, covered patio for resting and dining are included in the resort-style environment. Outdoor lighting that is both dramatic and functional adds to the curb appeal of a home. 

The 54-year-old NeNe was an RHOA founding member and was on the show for ten seasons. Besides the reality television show, she has appeared in the Broadway musicals of Cinderella and Chicago. In addition, the entrepreneur was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice. NeNe has done well for herself and enjoys success in her endeavors.

