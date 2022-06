High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens served up summer gorgeousness on her Europe trip about two weeks before hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The actress painted Rome and Paris red with her sister Stella as they went from one exclusive fashion show to the prestigious AmFar Gala.

The actress is also crowned the Queen of Coachella by the public, and considering her creative summer style, it's only a matter of time before she takes the crown for Summer!