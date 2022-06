When looking at the year the Texas Rangers have had, it is easy to see that they have been one of the most disappointing squads in the MLB. They are in third place in the American League West with a 26-30 record. Texas sits 9.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

Although the season is still relatively young, being 9.5 games behind the Astros will not be an easy thing to overcome. Houston has been known throughout the past few years as one of the most consistent baseball teams. When also factoring that the American League West is one of the worst divisions in baseball, Houston should be able to take care of nearly every West opponent they will continue facing throughout the year.