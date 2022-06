Dating back to a year ago, Nick Diaz has made it known that he wants to see Kamaru Usman in the ring.

“I’d rather fight for the title. If I’m going to fight, I want to fight for the title. They want to say that I want to fight a bunch of guys and stuff like that. Well, you know what? It’s a bigger fight,” Diaz said. “Just skip all the mess. I don’t need to go in there and get my ass whooped by one of the young gun, anyway and it’s not that I won’t win. It’s just not motivating to fight somebody that’s…I want to fight for the title. I’m 38 years old. I think I’ll beat him.”