Anna Kendrick In Bikini Shares Inspiration

Pitch Perfect sensation Anna Kendrick built a reputation as one of the few celebrities with a low profile on social media, yet she commands the attention of over 21 million followers. Although she's been characteristically quiet for most of the year, the actress came out occasionally for special posts, including a Super Bowl Commercial.

Since it's swimsuit season and she's no stranger to bikinis, fans keep their eyes peeled for a new summer-worthy post. Meanwhile, they found pictures of the star at Florida's just-concluded World Polo League competition.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.