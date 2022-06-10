Anna Kendrick In Bikini Shares Inspiration

Pitch Perfect sensation Anna Kendrick built a reputation as one of the few celebrities with a low profile on social media, yet she commands the attention of over 21 million followers. Although she's been characteristically quiet for most of the year, the actress came out occasionally for special posts, including a Super Bowl Commercial.

Since it's swimsuit season and she's no stranger to bikinis, fans keep their eyes peeled for a new summer-worthy post. Meanwhile, they found pictures of the star at Florida's just-concluded World Polo League competition.

Inspiring Drag Race Challenges

Anna Kendrick close up
Shutterstock | 842284

In Summer 2018, the actress shared a picture of herself in a matching bikini top with Drag Queen, Dusty Ray. They wore a striped twisted black and white top but differed on their bottoms.

Whereas Kendrick wore jean shorts that showed off her flat abs, Dusty Ray wore a skin-hugging black velvet skirt. The Love Life alum styled her brown hair in two messy pigtails and leaned slightly sideways into the camera. She then joked about inspiring Drag Queens in the comment by saying,

"Inspiring future drag race challenges over here."

Vacationing With An Unlikely Crew In Iceland

Kendrick's sense of humor hasn't waned although she's still keeping a low profile. Last month, she came out of hibernation to tease the new unlikely collaboration with Euphoria break-out star Maude Apatow and Sports Journalist, Taylor Rooks. The trio posed for a picture in Iceland as they rode their ATV bikes across the ice. She captioned the picture,

"Iceland is Nice."

No Hiding Place For A Gold Fish

Fans also captured the actress at last month's 2022 World Polo League Cup in Florida. Kendrick and Grey's Anatomy star Sterling JonesReal Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen, and more stars graced the VIP section with their presence. Before the main race, she showed off her Equestrian prowess as she rode a horse in jean pants, a white t-shirt, brown boots, and a purple hat.

Haute Living has more pictures from the event.

Super Bowl Commercial With Barbie For Rocket Homes

Prior to her Iceland vacation, Kendrick appeared in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime commercial for Rocket Homes in partnership with Barbie. She released a series of promo videos showing her arguing with the iconic doll over their trailer sizes. Then, they had a staring contest which Barbie inevitably won because her eyes never move.

The commercials allowed Kendrick to flex her famous humor.

