Devin Nunes' Salary At Truth Social Revealed

When former President Donald Trump got permanently banned from all major social media platforms, he vowed to build his own alternative.

Trump made good on the promise this year, launching Truth Social, a Twitter-like social network that quickly became popular among conservatives.

Former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California resigned from Congress just before Truth Social was launched to serve as the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, the app's parent company.

But how much does Nunes make in his new position?