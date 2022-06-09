Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Birthday In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her flawless figure while celebrating her 31st birthday in Tulum, Mexico. On Tuesday, the model shared a slideshow of photos in which she was wearing a sultry giraffe print string bikini from her Inamorata swimwear line.

"Burnt n happy birthday girl," the Gone Girl star captioned her Instagram post.

Emily has been raising the temperature long before summer, and now that summer has arrived, we can only imagine what the inamorata founder has in store for us. Because we know she's just getting started with a body like hers.

See the photos below and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too!

Birthday Girl

Emily Rarajkowski at an event
Shutterstock | 2131613

The model was photographed sipping a drink (as she should) in front of a beachy backdrop while wearing a tiny giraffe-print string bikini from her swimwear collection, Inamorata. While the top of the sexy swimsuit had triangular cups and long, midriff-flossing strings, the itty-bitty bottoms had a high-cut design, which Emily was sure to flaunt with a cheeky snap later in the carousel.

Emily embraced the beach vibes by wearing her hair tousled and slightly wet, and she went makeup-free. Emily finished the summer swim 'fit with an adorable daisy-patterned brown bucket hat and a pair of simple gold hoop earrings, which balanced out the sexiness of the bikini.

Introducing Butterfly Swim

The supermodel posed for her Instagram reel in a skimpy floral offering from her Inamorata swimwear line. She appeared to be wearing a Louiana top and matching Louiana bottom from her brand's new Butterfly collection, which launched 3 weeks ago.

Introducing 🦋BUTTERFLY🦋 swim and mesh sets. Shop now. @emrata

Creating Inamorata

Emily opened up about how she started Inamorata in an interview published in February 2020.

"The thing that people don't realize about being a model, an actor, and celebrity influencer, is that you see a ton of contracts. I became really good at doing deals." A lot of those deals were licensing deals, which means that I was lending my name and my creative direction to a brand and then getting a small percentage of the profits in addition to a flat fee, she told Forbes.

"I'd get this nice check for this small percentage, and I started being like, "Okay, this is crazy, because that means they're making that much more than me and I really helped with the sale of this." She added.

The Book 'My Book'

The "Blurred Lines" actress revealed how the modeling industry exploits aspiring models, as she once was, in her book "My Body," which contains a collection of essays about walking the line between empowerment and condoning objectification. She wrote about how agents would disregard her safety to land a project and how she only got gigs after losing weight. She wrote (via Barnes & Noble).

