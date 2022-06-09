Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Birthday In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her flawless figure while celebrating her 31st birthday in Tulum, Mexico. On Tuesday, the model shared a slideshow of photos in which she was wearing a sultry giraffe print string bikini from her Inamorata swimwear line.

"Burnt n happy birthday girl," the Gone Girl star captioned her Instagram post.

Emily has been raising the temperature long before summer, and now that summer has arrived, we can only imagine what the inamorata founder has in store for us. Because we know she's just getting started with a body like hers.

