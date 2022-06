There is no denying that the start of the 2022 MLB season for the Boston Red Sox was arguably the most disappointing in all of baseball. For a team that has as much talent as them, they should have never been in the position that they were in.

They still are not in a great position considering how far back they are in the American League East, but this six-game winning streak that the Red Sox are currently on is definitely going to help them bounce back.