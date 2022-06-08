NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For Trade Package Centered On OG Anunoby

One of the top trade targets for the Raptors this summer is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Since suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been swirling around Gobert and his future with the Jazz. In his substack newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that rival executives are expecting Jazz CEO Danny Ainge to be aggressive in exploring trade options on Gobert "to shake up a stagnating roster."

By sacrificing some of their core players and future draft assets, the Raptors could come up with an intriguing offer should the Jazz finally decide to move Gobert this summer.