Very few people do summer like Elizabeth Hurley, and she proved it with her latest piece from her eponymous swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress welcomed Summer with a post showing off her body in one of her new prints, as she's done since she started the line.

Last month, she spent time on a tropical island filming a new installment of her Christmas film, Father Christmas is Back. The only hints she gave were posts of herself in bikinis and cheeky captions accompanying them.