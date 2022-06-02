The Euphoria actress looks glorious in sexy swimsuit photos for the Jacquemus campaign.
Sydney Sweeney Straddles Motorcycle In Bikini
The Latest
'Isn't Normal': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Talks Unconventional Marriage As Co-Stars Shade Her As A 'Snake'
'It Makes Sense Between The Sheets': Jennifer Grey Talks 'Dirty Dancing' Chemistry With Patrick Swayze
Sydney And Jacquemus Recently Teamed Up For A Racy Photoshoot
Sydney Sweeney was recently featured in the Jacquemus ad wearing a sexy black bikini two-piece with matching skirt and heels. The series included several shots of Sydney seductively posing on a motorcycle. Shot in Hawaii at night, the photographs drew in her more than 13.1 million followers on Instagram. The photo alone received more than 250,000 likes, and the 24-year-old also got some responses from co-stars Maude Apatow and Lukas Gage.
Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
The New Ad Campaign Is One Of Sweeney’s Latest Endeavors
Featured in four different outfits during the shoot, Sweeney was promoting the nylon hobo bag for Miu Miu and the collaboration can definitely be considered a success, and the label’s ‘Wander’ bag is just in step with Sydney’s career, which is going in many different directions. The bag was first released in the 90s before Sydney was even born, but the new campaign matches well with her bubbly personality and charisma. As one of Hollywood’s current ‘It’ girls, her work as an ambassador is another way that Sydney is quickly becoming a true all-around presence in show business.
Sydney Recently Killed It On The Red Carpet
For her first true foray into fashion and the entertainment industry, Sydney stepped out on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year in a white gown by Tory Burch that turned out to be more than meets the eye. While on the red carpet at the Met, Sweeney removed the lower portion of the dress to reveal a totally new, sexy look. With this year’s theme titled American: An Anthology of Fashion, Sydney definitely hit all the right notes. The details of her dress up until the premiere had been kept heavily under wraps, but later she revealed how she felt about appearing at the Met:
"It's a rite of passage. I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing.
Sydney Parties With A-List Talent Sometimes!
While there, she partied with some of Hollywood and fashion’s heavyweights, including the hosts Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Blake Lively. Also appearing at the Met for the very first time was her onscreen sister Maude, and it is interesting to watch as these two actresses and friends navigate being the latest starlets of Hollywood.