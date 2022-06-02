Sydney Sweeney Straddles Motorcycle In Bikini

For her first true foray into fashion and the entertainment industry, Sydney stepped out on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year in a white gown by Tory Burch that turned out to be more than meets the eye. While on the red carpet at the Met, Sweeney removed the lower portion of the dress to reveal a totally new, sexy look. With this year’s theme titled American: An Anthology of Fashion, Sydney definitely hit all the right notes. The details of her dress up until the premiere had been kept heavily under wraps, but later she revealed how she felt about appearing at the Met:

"It's a rite of passage. I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing.