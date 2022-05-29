Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Upcoming Projects In Swimsuit

Sydney is one of the rising faces in Hollywood, and her combination of model looks and talent has made her one of the industry’s brightest newcomers. As a star on the hit show ‘Euphoria.’ Sweeney has captivated audiences as the bad girl/good girl on one of HBO’s hottest series. After co-starring in the series ‘White Lotus,’ more people have become aware of her talent.

She has also built quite a following on her social media, where she has more than 13.1 million Instagram followers. She posts plenty of photos of her life on set and wherever she may be in the world. In one post series, Sydney is seen frolicking in a gorgeous powder blue two-piece bikini soaking up the sun. Clearly, the 24-year-old knows how to balance her work with relaxation time!