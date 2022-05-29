The actress shines in a two-piece bikini outside
Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Upcoming Projects In Swimsuit
The ‘Euphoria’ Star Shines In Powder Blue Bathing Suit
Sydney is one of the rising faces in Hollywood, and her combination of model looks and talent has made her one of the industry’s brightest newcomers. As a star on the hit show ‘Euphoria.’ Sweeney has captivated audiences as the bad girl/good girl on one of HBO’s hottest series. After co-starring in the series ‘White Lotus,’ more people have become aware of her talent.
She has also built quite a following on her social media, where she has more than 13.1 million Instagram followers. She posts plenty of photos of her life on set and wherever she may be in the world. In one post series, Sydney is seen frolicking in a gorgeous powder blue two-piece bikini soaking up the sun. Clearly, the 24-year-old knows how to balance her work with relaxation time!
Sydney Came To Hollywood With A Plan Before She Was A Tween!
Few tweens can claim to have a clear career path at such a young age, but that is exactly what Sydney did when she decided to find a way to get from Tacoma, Washington, her hometown, to Hollywood. Getting her parents on board involved convincing her parents.
Sweeney explains how she meant business on one talk show appearance, walking her parents through her five-year plan. It may have taken a few more years than that, but fans of the star believe it has been well worth the wait with her breakout performances in her young career so far.
Sydney Recounts The Struggles Early On To Break Big In The Entertainment Industry
She is fast becoming a household name now, but in the very beginning, Sweeney was told by casting agents that she should look for employment in another industry. Told that she had the wrong look and would never make it in television, the actress has proved the naysayers wrong, now known for roles in Everything Sucks! And The White Lotus.
She has even gone one step further by starting Fifty-Fifty Films, her own production company. Sydney’s fans love her because she is candid about the industry and what it takes to make it to the top. They are living for her journey and are her biggest cheerleaders!
Sydney Has Been Cast in A New Marvel Film
Set to co-star alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney has been cast in a new Sony Marvel Film, Madame Webb, which will be directed by S.J. Clarkson. There is no word yet on who Sydney will be playing in the movie, but rumors are that she could be a villain. Her fans are already speculating on who she will play, but they will have to await further announcements!