Amazon paid the NFL a whopping $1 billion a year to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football through 2033. Needless to say, such massive ingestion needs to be backed up with top-notch content to engage enough viewership to pay back that bill.

That's why Amazon has set its sights on Pat McAfee, and his show to join the TNF broadcast just like Peyton and Eli Manning did with ESPN for Monday Night Football.