Professional Surfer Caroline Marks shared some pictures of herself doing what she loves best, Surfing, on social media. The 20-year-old captured a special moment when she caught a massive wave.

She solidified herself as one of the names to look out for in surfing when she became the youngest qualifier at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the women's championship tour. Her drive and success earned a spot on Red Bull Surfing joining other champions like Malia Manuel.