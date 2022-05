Tom Brady has done a lot this past year. He had knee surgery in February 2021 and then lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs. After they were bounced out by the Los Angeles Rams, Brady announced his retirement. 40 days after that, he unretired.

Brady recently did a conference call to promote "The Match," a charity golf event, and spoke about the surgery and how he's feeling now that his focus is on the 2022 season.