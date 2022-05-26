MMA News: Dana White Fires Back At Anderson Silva

When Dana White found out about what Silva said, he had an interesting response. It's not every day that White responds like this, but it's becoming more frequent.

“Anderson Silva, what the f*** is Anderson Silva talking about?

“When have any of you ever heard me talk negative, except for the fight in Abu Dhabi, about Anderson Silva? Never. I’ve never talked bad about Anderson Silva. Not only that, we let the guy fight through his contract, he lost seven of his last eight, or eight of his last nine fight, and always treated him with — I don’t know where the hell this is coming from, from him that then I started trying to make is so he couldn’t make money after. I said, ‘Jake Paul is looking to fight somebody, fight Anderson Silva, that guy’s out there, he’s available, he’s 47 years old.’ It’s baffling to me.”