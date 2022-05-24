Named one of the world's highest-paid models by Forbes, Kendall Jenner is well known for her top-notch taste in dress. This supermodel has never been caught out of style. She has just what it takes to make any outfit look more appealing. Even in casual ensembles, Kendall's fashion preference never ceases to amaze fans. Here is a drive into her stylish closet.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In High-Low Tulle Minidress
Red And Regal
Being a model has a lot to do with fashion sense and a fantastic body which are both embedded in Kendall. On her Instagram page, the model posted a picture looking red and regal, which caught many fans' attention. She wore a red high-low tulle gown with a plunging neckline.
The gown's big fluffy hand details were highly captivating. She kept her look simple with light makeup and went barefoot. The runway model posed on the stairs with a gigantic smile plastered on her face. The picture got over two million likes, with many of her 238 million followers constantly sending in hearts emojis.
Rocking A Floral Dress
In another Instagram post, the American model rocked a pink floral gown while posing in high grass. She opted for a natural look and sunglasses as she enjoyed a day spreading her beautiful dress around flowers.
To protect her legs from the tall grass, she wore brown high boots. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her wild side by cuddling a live chicken. The other slides featured her basking in the sun while enjoying the natural beauty of her environment. Fans dashed to the comment section, and the picture got over nine million likes.
A Wardrobe Malfunction?
Kendall always tops up her fashion game, and she came fully prepared for her half-sister's wedding. The 26-year-old model wore a floral backless skin-tight dress during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.
Though the dress looked exquisite, it came with its difficulties. Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her elder sister trying to ascend the staircase in the dress, which proved to be complicated. The dress held tightly, bringing out her curvy figure, and though it had a high slit at the back, ascending the steep staircase was not as easy.
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker
The wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dominated a lot of headlines. It was the third time they tried to tie the knot, which was extravagant and had a standout sartorial display. The wedding was graced by many celebrities and turned out to be magnificent.
Kylie shared a video of her and her sister, Kendall, having a nice time at the wedding reception. The 24-year-old influencer referred to her elder sister as her 'cucumber girl,' referring to an episode of The Kardashians where the model had difficulties cutting a vegetable.