Kendall Jenner Stuns In High-Low Tulle Minidress

Being a model has a lot to do with fashion sense and a fantastic body which are both embedded in Kendall. On her Instagram page, the model posted a picture looking red and regal, which caught many fans' attention. She wore a red high-low tulle gown with a plunging neckline.

The gown's big fluffy hand details were highly captivating. She kept her look simple with light makeup and went barefoot. The runway model posed on the stairs with a gigantic smile plastered on her face. The picture got over two million likes, with many of her 238 million followers constantly sending in hearts emojis.