Orville Lynn Majors - The Nurse Who Killed His Patients

Highly favorable patient evaluations had nothing against the horrific death count when Majors worked at Vermillion County Hospital.

No one had noticed that the death toll was way above average until Majors took a break from the county hospital to work at a high-paying job in Tennessee. When he returned, there was no denying the spike.

The hospital saw an increase from an average of 26 deaths per year to well over 100 deaths. This statistic means that about a third of patients admitted to the hospital would die.

Patients were dying so often during Majors' shifts that his co-workers immediately noticed it. For them, it was merely a subject for a recurring joke. They jested about which patient would be next to die during Majors' next shift. Of course, they did not believe that the beloved nurse was a murderer, let alone in the sheer volume that they were seeing.

The killer's supervisor, Dawn Stirek, was the first to take the suspicious coincidences to heart. One glance at the timesheet revealed harrowing information.

Out of the 147 deaths at Vermillion County Hospital between 1993 and 1995, Orville Lynn Majors had been working for 130 of them.

While Majors was on duty, there was one death per day. During his time away from the hospital, that statistic changed to one death per 23 days.

To dive a little deeper into the shocking numerical aspect of this case, a patient at Vermillion County Hospital was 42 times more likely to die when Orville Lynn Majors was working that day.

Thankfully, Stirek found it necessary to suspend Majors and alert the authorities as soon as possible.