Joe Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low In NBC News Poll

A staggering 75 percent of respondents in the poll said the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction. This happened in 2013 during a government shutdown, and in 2008 during the Great Recession.
According to Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, "it is a flashing red light when you see a number like this."
"Americans are telling us this is as bad as 2008," McInturff stressed.
But Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates pointed out that voters are still split between Democrats and Republicans for the 2022 midterms.
"It is remarkable that preference for control of Congress is even overall, and that the gap in interest in the election has narrowed," Horwitt said.