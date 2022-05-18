Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Communicates With Her Via Fax

Although Parton and Miley are a generation apart, they share an unbreakable bond. When Dolly showed up as a guest on an episode in the first season of Hannah Montana in 2006, many were surprised to see her on a tween show, but she has a connection with Miley, the star of the show. "I've known her since she was a baby," Dolly told Good Morning America in 2009. She revealed that she was asked to be her godmother by her father, who is a friend of Dolly's. While the "9 to 5" singer doesn't have children, she said that she has indeed treated the young singer-actress as her own, and they have become so close that they turn to each other for musical collaborations.