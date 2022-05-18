NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell & Jordan Clarkson For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

It remains a big question mark if the Warriors are willing to trade all those assets, but Mitchell would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. Mitchell would give the Warriors another proven star who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry the team next season.

"Donovan Mitchell fits the bill for a team like Golden State," Patuto said. "He is a dynamic scorer that can get it done from three-point range and likes to play fast. He is a point guard that can play multiple positions in the backcourt. This gives the Warriors options on both ends of the ball."