The Golden State Warriors are one of the legitimate title contenders that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Warriors may still be playing in the 2022 NBA Playoffs but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, some people believe that they would strongly consider making major roster moves this summer. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who could soon become available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell & Jordan Clarkson For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster
Proposed Warriors-Jazz Blockbuster Trade
One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors this summer is All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to bring Mitchell to Bay Area in the upcoming offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.
Jazz Get Dream Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
The hypothetical blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Jazz, especially if Mitchell is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar and being stuck in mediocrity, the suggested trade would enable the Jazz to swap Mitchell and Clarkson for a young All-Star in Wiggins, a promising shooter in Poole, a talented prospect in Kuminga, and two future first-round picks. Acquiring all those assets from the Warriors would give the Jazz the option to remain competitive or immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Mitchell era.
Warriors Add A Legitimate Superstar
It remains a big question mark if the Warriors are willing to trade all those assets, but Mitchell would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. Mitchell would give the Warriors another proven star who would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry the team next season.
"Donovan Mitchell fits the bill for a team like Golden State," Patuto said. "He is a dynamic scorer that can get it done from three-point range and likes to play fast. He is a point guard that can play multiple positions in the backcourt. This gives the Warriors options on both ends of the ball."
Getting A New Sixth Man
Clarkson isn't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. Though he's not as good as Mitchell, he could also help the Warriors improve their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season. Clarkson would ease the departure of Poole in Golden State, giving them a player who would lead their second unit.
Compared to Poole, Clarkson is more comfortable coming off the bench. In 79 games he played as the Jazz's sixth man this season, he averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc.