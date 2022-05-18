Mom Of Two Seemingly Vanished In Texas

It was a seemingly normal day in Texas on February, 3, 2021. Cynthia Bah-Traore was seen on

video surveillance at a Shell Gas Station in the 1000 block of East Criner Street, in Grandview, Texas.

The mother of two had stopped off for gas around 10:30 p.m. at night like so many people do on a regular basis. But the 39-year-old woman was never seen again after that to the dismay of her friends and family, including her two sons who have gone more than a year without any indication of what could have happened to their mother.