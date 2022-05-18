Mom Of Two Seemingly Vanished In Texas

Cynthia Bah-Traore
youtube | African Americans Missing in America

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

It was a seemingly normal day in Texas on February, 3, 2021. Cynthia Bah-Traore was seen on

video surveillance at a Shell Gas Station in the 1000 block of East Criner Street, in Grandview, Texas.

The mother of two had stopped off for gas around 10:30 p.m. at night like so many people do on a regular basis. But the 39-year-old woman was never seen again after that to the dismay of her friends and family, including her two sons who have gone more than a year without any indication of what could have happened to their mother.

Cynthia Bah-Traore Disappeared After A Trip To The Gas Station

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore
Crowley Police | Crowley Police Department

Bah-Traore was driving her metallic blue Mazada CX-5 with the Texas license plate number NMJ3883. She was about 26 miles south of her home at the time, but there was no clear answer to what she was doing.

She was wearing a brown jacket, a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, multicolored shoes, and a brown hat and was carrying a red purse with a plaid pattern on one side.

By Jessica Powers

By Jessica Powers

Her SUV Turns Up Miles Away From Home With No Answers

Her car was found in Waco, Texas
Shutterstock | 301918027

On February 11, it was discovered that her vehicle had been abandoned off Interstate 35 in Waco, Texas, about 55 miles from where she was last seen.

Her car was left at the location for a few days before being towed on February 15. There was no sign of her at the scene. What happened to Cynthia remains a mystery to friends and family.

Her Family, Friends Seek Answers About What Could Have Happened

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore
https://texasequusearch.org/missing-cynthia-martyna-bah-traore-crowley-tx-2-3-2021/ | Texas EquuSearch

Tambra Alvoid, Bah-Traore's mother, spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. She said her grandson called her on Feb. 3, 2021, and said his mother never came home from running errands.

Bah-Traore's cell phone was found at the gas station as well, which was not a helpful sign.

"Whoever parked her car knows where Cynthia is," her mother said. "I'm hoping someone will come forward and tell us more information."

Tambra Alvoid said Cynthia's two sons are having a very hard time with her disappearance. She said her daughter was loving and outgoing and is extremely missed by her family.

"I miss my child. I really can't process it," she said.

Police Continue To Investigate

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore
https://texasequusearch.org/missing-cynthia-martyna-bah-traore-crowley-tx-2-3-2021/ | Texas EquuSearch

Bah-Traore is described as an African-American woman with black hair, and brown eyes. She has a disfigured right thumb and her ears are pierced. Her nickname is Cindy and she may use the last name Alvoid.

Her case has not gotten as much publicity as others, and police have released few details or any indication of whether foul play is suspected. Because her cell phone was located at the gas station, there is no way to use that location to track down her location. Police have not said whether it contained any other useful information about where she may have been headed.

Her Mother Hopes To Bring In Independent Investigator To Help With The Search

Cynthia remains missing.
Shutterstock | 514156

Tambra started a Go Fund Me in March of 2021 in hopes of hiring a private investigator to start an investigation into her mysterious disappearance. 

"Unfortunately, the police department in Crowley has limited time and resources and I am requesting help to hire a private investigator and an attorney to assist with finding Cynthia and solving her mysterious disappearance," she wrote.

She raised more than $4,000 just a month after her daughter's disappearance, but it's unclear if she hired the investigator, or if any useful information has come out of that search.

If you have seen Cynthia Bah-Traore since her reported disappearance or if you know of her current whereabouts, call the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

