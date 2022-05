When Twitter accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the company going private seemed like a foregone conclusion.

But in recent days, Musk has been hitting the breaks on the deal, claiming that the allegedly large number of bots on the social network is making him think twice about the purchase.

Is this really true, or is Musk just looking for an exit ramp?