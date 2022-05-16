Bills' Micah Hyde Brings Buffalo Community Together After Shooting

Buffalo Bills defensive back Micah Hyde
Tristin McKinstry

A racially motivated mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket has rocked the community. One player brought the community together after such a tragic attack, with the hope of lifting everyone's spirits.

On Sunday, former Green Bay Packers and current Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde originally planned to cancel a charity softball match between the Bills' offense and the Bills' defense. However, after speaking with other people involved, the 31-year-old decided to go forth with the game.

Spreading Love

Buffalo Bills defensive back Micah Hyde speaking with Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

"We felt it was important to get the community out, get some smiles on their face [and] get the players in front of them," Hyde told the media before the game at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons.

"We're going to spread love today for the youth and Western New York, but on top of that, the families that unfortunately had to go through that event yesterday," Hyde said.

Honoring The Victims

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde defending his goal line as Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas attempts to score
Wikimedia | NguoiDungKhongDinhDanh

Before the game, a moment of silence was held in honor of the victims and their families. Following the silence, the PA announcer relayed that a portion of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the tragedy. The crowd erupted in applause.

Hyde took to Twitter to thank the community and Bills fans for coming out to support the event. "Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families," he said.

A Positive Reception

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambling out of the pocket
Wikimedia | Merson

All indications point to a positive reception to the event. Hyde believed there were around 10,000 people who came out in support. The crowd erupted once again when Bills quarterback Josh Allen won a home run derby.

Allen homered twice during the game itself, one of which being the catalyst for back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers for the Bills' offense. Allen tipped his hat to the crowd after one of his home-run trots.

After the game, Allen said the team would talk Monday to figure out ways to help the community.

Erasing Hate With Love

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde before a game
Wikimedia | NguoiDungKhongDinhDanh

Hyde accomplished his goal. The community came together during a tragic and tough time. They contributed towards a great cause, as well. Hyde said he felt this event could combat the hate in the world.

"When there's hate in the world, you try to erase it with love," Hyde told the media. "And coming out here and showing the community love — love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation — I guess that's the way to combat it."

