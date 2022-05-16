Bills' Micah Hyde Brings Buffalo Community Together After Shooting

A racially motivated mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket has rocked the community. One player brought the community together after such a tragic attack, with the hope of lifting everyone's spirits.

On Sunday, former Green Bay Packers and current Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde originally planned to cancel a charity softball match between the Bills' offense and the Bills' defense. However, after speaking with other people involved, the 31-year-old decided to go forth with the game.