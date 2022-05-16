Gorgeous as ever, Halle Berry carries on with her sensational fashion parade. Berry, 55, showed off her high fashion game yet again and her fans were in love with the glam look from head to toe, as expected! The American film actress looked stunning, dressed in a gold dress with a thigh-high slit, showing off her toned legs as she sat on a motorcycle.
Halle Berry Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress
The star shared the photo with her 7.8 million Instagram followers, and fans could not keep calm but comment on her stunning looks. Ever gracious, she made sure to give credit to her MUA, stylist, and hair stylist. She also captioned the post saying, "You better speed up! Who’s getting left in the dust today? The only way to win is by starting. @caesarssports @ohsnapjbsmoove"
Halle Has Been On The Scene For Thirty Years
The Academy Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe winner is famous for many roles over the course of her illustrious career, but her role in Monster's Ball as Leticia Musgrove is the one that took her career to the next level and sealed her fate as one of Hollywood’s biggest talents. Her role as a woman whose husband was on death row helped her win widespread acclaim, and she became among the most sought-after Hollywood actors. Before becoming an actor, Berry was known for her modeling career. She was also a beauty pageant queen as well, winning Miss Ohio fresh out of her teens.
Halle Is Known To Transform Her Body For A Role Through Fitness
As one of the fittest Hollywood actresses, Berry has a very healthy workout routine, and it seems to work perfectly. Her routine includes Russian twists, sit-ups, lunges, squats, skaters, side knees, and burpees. Ideally, Berry favors compound and full-body exercises. For her role in the movie she also directed, Bruised, Halle got into arguably the best shape of her life through months of grueling workouts with a boxing trainer that has left her body sleeker and fitter than ever before. And as a woman over the age of 50, she defies gravity with her taut physique.
Another Netflix Movie In Store
The 55-year-old actress made a directional debut in Bruised and is currently working on several upcoming movies. After signing as an executive producer and actor in numerous movies, Halle Berry is currently starring as Jo Fowler in Moonfall. Her upcoming movie is Netflix's The Mothership, which is yet to be released.