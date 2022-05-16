Halle Berry Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

The Academy Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe winner is famous for many roles over the course of her illustrious career, but her role in Monster's Ball as Leticia Musgrove is the one that took her career to the next level and sealed her fate as one of Hollywood’s biggest talents. Her role as a woman whose husband was on death row helped her win widespread acclaim, and she became among the most sought-after Hollywood actors. Before becoming an actor, Berry was known for her modeling career. She was also a beauty pageant queen as well, winning Miss Ohio fresh out of her teens.