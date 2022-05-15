Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Skintight Latex Dress

Uh Oh! Kate Beckinsale got the dress code wrong, but she still slayed her outfit in a recent Instagram share. The 48-year-old British actress featured on the upcoming Rhythm in Retrograde issue of Flaunt Magazine's digital cover explored different styles than she would usually wear.

While her skintight dress was the post's focus, Beckinsale's witty humor referencing the wildlife in her background garnered some attention since she joked about missing the memo and wearing the wrong thing.

See the outfit below