Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Skintight Latex Dress

Close up of Kate Beckinsale
Uh Oh! Kate Beckinsale got the dress code wrong, but she still slayed her outfit in a recent Instagram share. The 48-year-old British actress featured on the upcoming Rhythm in Retrograde issue of Flaunt Magazine's digital cover explored different styles than she would usually wear.

While her skintight dress was the post's focus, Beckinsale's witty humor referencing the wildlife in her background garnered some attention since she joked about missing the memo and wearing the wrong thing.

See the outfit below

Trying Something New

Beckinsale wore a blush pink Versace dress from the SS22 collection, following the Hadid sisters' footsteps - Bella and Gigi, Billboard Hot 100 rapper Latto, and the Lipa sisters - Rina and Dua.

The corset dress has tiny gold link chains on its strap and a plunging neckline, revealing her cleavage accessorized with a chunky double-layered gold chain and matching bracelets. She wore her brown hair with golden highlights on the tip in her signature curly ponytail and looked positively shocked at the camera, thanks to the black giraffe in her background.

Entertaining Her Mother On Social Media

Surprisingly, Beckinsale credits her online antics to her mother, Judy Loe, who's the target audience despite having over five million Instagram followers.

Before getting on the social media wave, the 48-year-old considered leaving her posts to teams and possibly a personal assistant, but she decided it wasn't a good fit.

Instead, she took the bull by the horns and posted on her own time, enjoying every moment of its usage.

Pay Them No Mind

Close up of Kate Beckinsale with parted lips
As far as she's concerned, other people liking her posts are coincidental, although she's grateful for the platform to express herself for the first time as a superstar. She doesn't shy away from addressing trolls who think it's okay to have nasty opinions on her posts. She noted that some of them had problems with her constant cat posts and told her they got tired.

"I only know from my Instagram [some strata of men]are deeply threatened by a woman having a close relationship with an animal."

This Is Her Style

Close up of Kate Beckinsale in a plunging neckline gold sequin dress
At the beginning of the month, Beckinsale wore a mini gold mirror dress that's more her style paired with orange platform stiletto sandals with her mouth parted in her signature surprised look. The gold and orange ensemble complimented her skin effortlessly and highlighted her long, toned legs.

Swipe to see a close-up of the makeup.

