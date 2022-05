Like the previous offseasons, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill this summer. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

But with their failure to build a title contender around him, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Beal follows in other superstars' footsteps and starts finding his way out of Washington.