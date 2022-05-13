January Jones Stuns In Ruffle Dress

Jones is well known for her remarkable efforts on set and amazing fashion preferences. She also loves stylish bikini moments. However, aside from Jones's iconic style, one thing that keeps fans in awe is her flawless skin. This movie star almost looks magical, and this is because of her healthy and highly effective skincare. It is no secret that the Love Actually actress looks years younger than her age, and this is partly thanks to her extensive collection of serums, oils, creams, and other beauty products.

However, Jones's routine is not for the faint of heart; as she confirmed during an interview,

"My skincare ritual is pretty high maintenance, but I love it."

The actress's beauty routine is quite different from the regular pattern most people know. While most people wash their faces twice a day, Jones only washed her face at night. She either splashes her face with water or sprays it with rose water in the morning. By doing this Jones retains, retains the previous night's moisture.

The American Wedding star mostly uses her beauty products at night. She is a big fan of face wash which contains antioxidants and salicylic acid, which helps clear pores of makeup and dirt. Jones also uses a cleansing oil, exfoliates daily, and uses a gentle facial cream that contains chamomile and kaolin clay. She also loves a good face mask, and she doesn't joke with her face serums.