January Jones always knows what to wear. This American actress/model looks good in about everything; high slit dresses, plunging necklines, body-hugging ensembles, or one of her floor-sweeping elegant dresses. Read on for a drive into Jones's classy closet.
January Jones Stuns In Ruffle Dress
Maxi And Magnificent
Best known for her role as Betty Draper in Mad Men, Jones has rocked countless eye-catching, high-price outfits. The 44-year-old actress once took to Instagram to bless her 1.1 million followers with a closer look at the multi-layered, fluffy pink dress she wore for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show.
Although the pink dress already made Jones stand out amid fashion moguls, its gold waist belt gave the outfit an extra charm. The belt, which cinched her waist, making that part look more defined, had diamond stones that caught the eye and matched the silver straps of her dress. The red and deep pink mixture at the helm made the dress more fashionable. The blond beauty, who once opened up on quarantine PTSD, styled her hair in a side part, and her glowing skin made her appear more sensational. The post has since received over 36,000 likes and multiple lovely acknowledgments.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Venice Bombshell
Jones is ever the fashion statement maker. The Seeking Justice actress showed up in Venice, Italy, On August 30, 2021, for the most widely anticipated fashion show looking like the night sky with a thousand stars in a steel blue glittering dress. She immediately took over the timeline after posting a picture of her sultry appearance on Instagram. The strapless dress flattered her curves, and its side slit was just perfect.
The dress, which rested just below her knees, was merged with a pair of silver high heel saddles. Jones's flawless skin made her more alluring, and fans couldn't get over her appearance. The post got over 50,000 shortly after being posted. Jones wrote of the outfit in her caption:
"Happened to wear the perfect wet look for hail and a thunderstorm, an unforgettable magical show @dolcegabbana Grazie Mille 💙"
How Jones Keeps Up With The Glow
Jones is well known for her remarkable efforts on set and amazing fashion preferences. She also loves stylish bikini moments. However, aside from Jones's iconic style, one thing that keeps fans in awe is her flawless skin. This movie star almost looks magical, and this is because of her healthy and highly effective skincare. It is no secret that the Love Actually actress looks years younger than her age, and this is partly thanks to her extensive collection of serums, oils, creams, and other beauty products.
However, Jones's routine is not for the faint of heart; as she confirmed during an interview,
"My skincare ritual is pretty high maintenance, but I love it."
The actress's beauty routine is quite different from the regular pattern most people know. While most people wash their faces twice a day, Jones only washed her face at night. She either splashes her face with water or sprays it with rose water in the morning. By doing this Jones retains, retains the previous night's moisture.
The American Wedding star mostly uses her beauty products at night. She is a big fan of face wash which contains antioxidants and salicylic acid, which helps clear pores of makeup and dirt. Jones also uses a cleansing oil, exfoliates daily, and uses a gentle facial cream that contains chamomile and kaolin clay. She also loves a good face mask, and she doesn't joke with her face serums.
On Body Care
Jones is concerned about her face as her body. So when doing her usual skincare rituals, this Hollywood star takes her time. Jones once revealed on social media that she loves a detox bath, and she does this at least twice a week. She usually relaxes for about 20 minutes in her bath mixed with lavender bubble bath, a few drops of seed oil, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, and two scoops of sea salt or Epsom salt. Jones is all about self-care, and she takes skincare seriously as this is how she maintains her glow.