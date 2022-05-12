How Kendall Jenner Manages Her Anxiety

Kendall Jenner seems to be living the perfect life but it turns out she’s not immune to mental health struggles. The 26-year-old fashion icon is the highest-paid supermodel, has her own tequila brand, and belongs to one of the most influential families in entertainment. Still, that doesn’t make life any easier.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Jenner revealed that anxiety first struck when she “was really, really young.” Her mom, Kris Jenner, took her to “a bunch of doctors” but they couldn’t find anything wrong with her physically.

Keep scrolling for the details.