Vicky White, assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, was accused of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree. She was later charged with second-degree forgery and identity theft.

Footage from the prison shows Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, leaving jail together on April 29.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicki White said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation that turned out to be non-existent.

Footage emerged showing the pair driving to a shopping center less than 10 minutes away, abandoning the patrol car, and getting into a gold or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV with unknown Alabama plates. Police said she purchased that SUV with as alias to serve as the getaway car.

Officials later found that SUV in College Grove, Tenn., which then gave authorities a more specific area to focus on to hunt them down.

"They had the cash, they had the transportation, the ability to continue changing modes of transport, but they just didn't take advantage of it," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Monday. "And that's how they got caught."

In Tennessee, Vicky White and Casey White spent $6,000 to buy a Ford F-150, US Marshals Commander Chad Hunt told CNN.