Hunt For Escaped Fugitive And Prison Officer Ends With One Of Them Dead

accused murderer Casey White and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/PROFILE.PHP?ID=100064377594352 | THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE | The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A 10-day massive manhunt ended this week with an accused murderer captured and the corrections officer who helped him escape shooting herself.

The search is over for Casey White and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who evaded capture for more than a week and traveled from Alabama to Indiana.

A Tip Leads Officials To Indiana

The search lasted 10 days.
Shutterstock | 166777138

A car chase in Indiana ended Monday when Vicky White sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died at a hospital, and inmate Casey Cole White was taken into custody. The two were tracked down when law enforcement received a tip about their location from a citizen.

Police Narrow In On The Pair

Casey White back in custody.
youtube | YouTube

Officers on surveillance then spotted Vicky White wearing a wig as she left a hotel. She and Casey White got into a Cadillac that they had purchased at some point and drove off, which triggered the chase.

Evansville Sheriff Dave Wedding said at a press conference the suspects fled in a black Cadillac and then led offers on high-speed chase. Members of the US Marshals Service collided with the truck, causing it to crash.

The Escape Plan

Casey White being taken into custody.
youtube | YouTube

Vicky White, assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, was accused of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree. She was later charged with second-degree forgery and identity theft.

Footage from the prison shows Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, leaving jail together on April 29.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Vicki White said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation that turned out to be non-existent.

Footage emerged showing the pair driving to a shopping center less than 10 minutes away, abandoning the patrol car, and getting into a gold or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV with unknown Alabama plates. Police said she purchased that SUV with as alias to serve as the getaway car.

Officials later found that SUV in College Grove, Tenn., which then gave authorities a more specific area to focus on to hunt them down.

"They had the cash, they had the transportation, the ability to continue changing modes of transport, but they just didn't take advantage of it," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Monday. "And that's how they got caught."

In Tennessee, Vicky White and Casey White spent $6,000 to buy a Ford F-150, US Marshals Commander Chad Hunt told CNN.

Vicky's Motives Remain Somewhat Unclear

Casey White wanted out of prison.
Shutterstock | 2058122

Officials said Vicky White had recently announced her plans to retire and sold her home just days before she and Casey White disappeared.

Details later since emerged about Vicky White giving Casey White special privileges, such as extra food. Officials suspect a romantic relationship between the two that perhaps pushed her to help the felon escape from behind bars.

