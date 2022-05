Simone Biles achieved G.O.A.T. status in gymnastics by training extremely hard but it turns out she has a more relaxed attitude towards dieting. Leading up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the gold medalist, now 25, spent six to seven hours a day practicing but she told Women’s Health she wasn’t as strict about what she ate.

“I do not track anything,” Biles said. “I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym.” Read the details below.