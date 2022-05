Khloe, 37, who shares a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan, revealed that she was done with the athlete, 31, in 2021, but they had a secret reunion before his bombshell paternity scandal.

The Revenge Body alum spoke candidly of her and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship after it was revealed on her family's Hulu show The Kardashian that she and the basketball player reunited. Speaking on the May 5 episode, which centered on Travis Barker and Kourtney

Kardashian's October 2021 engagement, Khloe said,

"Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss. We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together, and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part."

The Good American designer also noted that Tristan's presence was pleasing. She called her baby-daddy a great father and said True is always happy to spend time with both her parents.