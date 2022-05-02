From the sudden pause to all the disputes among cast members, the clash between Tiffany Moon and Brandi Redmond also contributed to the controversy on The Real Housewives of Dallas. The bravolebrities feud seemingly stemmed from issues related to racism, but it later turned out there was more to the fight. Moon has since addressed the dispute, and she claimed there was never any malice from her end. Slide down for what transpired.
'I Never Had A Thing With Brandi': 'RHOD' Star Tiffany Moon Reveals Producers Forced Racism Talk
Moon On Her Feud With Redmond
The racist incident between stars Dr. Moon and Redmond kept RHOD on top of the tabloids for different speculation, and it turned out the drama was beyond what fans saw play out on screen. Once addressing the controversial situation in an interview Moon claimed that the show's producers manufactured the incident.
The 37-year-old Bravo star claimed she and Redmond's clash was a minor misunderstanding easily resolved between the two. She alleged she never had issues with Redmond personally and that the moments which aired on the show were heavily manufactured.
Moon And Redmond's Fallout
RHOD got many talking when a video surfaced online of Redmond mocking Asians. This clip emerged after an initial racist situation on the show itself when LeeAnne Locken referred to castmate Kary Brittingham as "the Mexican" in a bout of anger. This series of events caused the show to be viewed differently by both the fans and Bravo.
However, despite all the ordeals about racism, the show's controversial situation further increased with another racist situation between cast members Moon and Redmond. The racist incident was addressed on the show, with Moon and Redmond put on a hot seat. However, according to footage from the final edit, not much seemed to have been resolved.
RHOD Got Shelved
Bravo announced that RHOD was on hiatus in mid-2021. The show was going full-speed ahead into a sixth season in early 2021 when things were suddenly put to a halt, and everybody was dropped. The network announced on social media, noting that the Housewives show was on an "indefinite hiatus" and will not be returning for Season 6 in 2022 or for the "foreseeable future." Reports later emerged that the main reason for the show's abrupt pause was that the leads did not gel as well as expected. One of the housewives, Stephanie Hollman, also confirmed that being on the show made her feel as if she was "dying inside."
Moon's View Of RHOD's Indefinite Pause
Shortly before The Real Housewives of Dallas got scrapped on Bravo, Moon claimed she made jokes that the series should be canceled. However, in an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the TV personality said she doesn't believe her recommendation to stop filming was the reason behind the abrupt stop.
While Moon found it fascinating that the show was canceled shortly after her conversation with the producers, she believed RHONY impacted the decision to cancel RHOD. She noted in the interview, "This happened right around the same time that New York's ratings plummeted."
For fans who might have believed Moon's comment impacted RHOD's scrapping, the reality star cited viewers' disapproval of race-related issues, the show's New York reunion which got canceled, decreased rating, and the coronavirus as a significant contribution to the show's cancellation.
“Basically, in so many words I said that I refused to film with Kameron [Westcott],” Moon shared. “And Covid in Texas particularly was starting to go on the upswing again, after the summer went ahead. I really feel like the universe is telling us no.”
“I said, so let’s just scrap the whole thing, like in a joking kind of way. Then a couple of weeks later, they’re like, we’re scrapping the whole thing.”