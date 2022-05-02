Shortly before The Real Housewives of Dallas got scrapped on Bravo, Moon claimed she made jokes that the series should be canceled. However, in an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the TV personality said she doesn't believe her recommendation to stop filming was the reason behind the abrupt stop.

While Moon found it fascinating that the show was canceled shortly after her conversation with the producers, she believed RHONY impacted the decision to cancel RHOD. She noted in the interview, "This happened right around the same time that New York's ratings plummeted."

For fans who might have believed Moon's comment impacted RHOD's scrapping, the reality star cited viewers' disapproval of race-related issues, the show's New York reunion which got canceled, decreased rating, and the coronavirus as a significant contribution to the show's cancellation.

“Basically, in so many words I said that I refused to film with Kameron [Westcott],” Moon shared. “And Covid in Texas particularly was starting to go on the upswing again, after the summer went ahead. I really feel like the universe is telling us no.”

“I said, so let’s just scrap the whole thing, like in a joking kind of way. Then a couple of weeks later, they’re like, we’re scrapping the whole thing.”