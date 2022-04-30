MMA News: Daniel Cormier Critiques Nick Diaz, Say's He Should Never Fight Again

Nick Diaz has found plenty of success throughout his career, but his most recent fight against Robbie Lawler certainly wasn't something the world is used to seeing when he's in the ring.

In his career, Diaz is 26-10. He returned from an almost 7-year-long layoff in UFC 266 in September, where he did take on Robbie Lawler.

The fight ended up getting stopped in the opening minute of round 3 because of how bad he looked, showing that Cormier's comments might not be too crazy.

WIth Diaz getting up there in age, there could be a possibility that we won't ever see him fight again.