There are few that can strike such poses and capture so many hearts inside and outside the ring!
Sasha Banks In Bikini Is A ‘Soul Sister’
The Latest
Sasha Knows How To Strike A Pose!
Although she's typically seen in her wrestling gear, Sasha Banks occasionally switches it up and likes to remind the masses that when she really wants to get all sexy, she can and will strut her stuff!
In one Instagram post that kept the tongues of her fans wagging, she went bold with a gold gown in the middle of the desert that really turned up the heat. With her hands on her hip and thigh and a look to the side, she served up a scorcher that made even the desert jealous.
Her real fans know what she brings to the table, and for the newbies that are just getting an introduction, there’s more where that came from!
Sultry Sasha, Come Through!
Who is that gorgeous creature lurking in the jungles? It’s none other than Sasha Banks, giving her fans exactly what they want in a tantalizing pose that leaves hearts fluttering. In a shimmering red two-piece, she seems to be dreaming about an even bigger future than she already has. The odds are most definitely in her favor if you ask her more than 5.5 million fans on Instagram. The writing is on the wall and it is only a matter of time before everyone knows her name inside and outside the WWE!
Sasha, Making Waves!
The waves don’t stand a chance against an athlete of Sasha’s magnitude, and in one recent post, the stunner used a video to capture the essence of her powers with a short video of the waves going back and forth as she posed at the edge of the beach with the waves rocking back and forth as she rocked a two-piece swimsuit. Is she truly a goddess that can control the elements? The verdict may be in on this one!
Sasha Is Fierce Fitness!
Another caption she shared with her Instagram fans speaks volumes: electric blue hair under a baseball cap and shades, black bikini top, and pink bottoms that showed off her seriously toned arms and ripped abs was undeniable sexy. It takes work to acquire a body this shredded, but anyone that has seen her in the ring already knows that she puts in the work and deserves to bask, flaunt, and slay when and how she chooses!