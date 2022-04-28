Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is once again expected to be the subject of trade rumors in the 2022 NBA offseason. Simmons may be unable to make his Nets' debut in the 2021-22 NBA season but since his arrival in Brooklyn, there have been some questions regarding his fit alongside the veteran superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. When the season is over, the Nets could explore using him as a trade chip to acquire a more proven star on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Join Forces With Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster
Potential Offseason Trade Target - LeBron James
One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Nets in the potential deal involving Simmons is veteran small forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested three crazy trade ideas featuring James. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable James to team up with Durant and Irving in Brooklyn. In the proposed trade scenario, the Nets would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, Cam Thomas, and a 2022 first-round pick.
Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would only be worth exploring for the Lakers if James expresses his desire to leave and they decide to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild. Instead of losing him in the 2023 free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable the Lakers to turn his expiring contract into a younger All-Star in Simmons, a talented prospect that they could develop in Thomas, and a future first-round selection.
However, Simmons, Thomas, and a draft pick may not be enough to convince the Lakers to send James to Brooklyn. To make the deal more appealing to the Lakers, the Nets may need to add another young player and future draft assets to their offer.
Nets Swap Ben Simmons For LeBron James
With the uncertainties surrounding his mental and physical health, swapping Simmons for James would be a no-brainer for the Nets. James may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. At 27, he could still perform at a high level.
His potential arrival in Brooklyn would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. This season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Nets Form More Formidable 'Big Three'
The successful acquisition of James would allow the Nets to form a "Big Three" consisting of three future NBA Hall of Famers. Though they would still need to make certain adjustments in their game to accommodate him on their roster, Irving and Durant won't have a hard time building chemistry with James. Irving was James' teammate in Cleveland for three years, while Durant has plenty of experience playing on a team with multiple superstars.
If the trio of James, Irving, and Durant would mesh well on the court and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Nets could emerge as one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title next season.