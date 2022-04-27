Dorinda Medley Talks Regrets About Tinsley Mortimer Feud On 'RHONY'

Dorinda Medley feuded heavily with Tinsley Mortimer throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, leading up to Mortimer's early exit from the show that year. But how does Medley feel about their drama today?

Dorinda Medley Wishes She And Tinsley Mortimer Ended The 12th Season Of 'RHONY' In A Better Place

Dorinda Medley looked back on her Real Housewives of New York City season 12 drama with Tinsley Mortimer during a recent interview shared on YouTube.

Years after Medley questioned Mortimer's since-ended romance with on-again, off-again partner Scott Kluth, who she left the show for after becoming engaged, Medley admitted to wishing the two of them had wrapped season 12 in a better place.

“I regret that I didn’t have a resolution with Tinsley, that she didn’t stay, that she left, you know, halfway through the season and we couldn’t get to a resolution,” Medley revealed to Us Weekly, via Heavy.

Dorinda Medley Reached Out To Tinsley Mortimer After Her 2021 Split From Fiancé Scott Kluth

Medley also addressed her drama with Medley during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in August 2021, noting that she reached out to Mortimer after she and Kluth split earlier that year.

“I actually wrote to her right away, and I said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that you’re going through this,'” Medley said on Andy Cohen's talk show. “Whatever happens when we’re filming and stuff, at the end of the day, you don’t want people to go through that."

Tinsley Mortimer Was Questioned About Dorinda Medley During Her Own Appearance On 'WWHL'

During a May 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen dealt Mortimer with a question sent in from a fan, who wrote, “Looking back on the episodes, can you understand what Dorinda’s talking about? While her delivery isn’t the best, you have to realize that you seem to only talk about things on the surface while Leah’s crying about her mom not speaking to her… what do you think?”

Tinsley Mortimer Says She Was Quite Open On 'RHONY,' Despite Dorinda Medley's Claims

After being accused of failing to be transparent about her relationship with Kluth prior to their breakup by Medley, Mortimer defended herself.

"Okay, I’m the girl who came on as being arrested, abusive relationship, talking about my father who died, alcoholism, my want of a family and children and my mother and our whole relationship, babies, and whether or not I can have it in my life at 44,” Mortimer said. “I am very open and I talk about a lot of things."

