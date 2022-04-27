Dorinda Medley Talks Regrets About Tinsley Mortimer Feud On 'RHONY'

Dorinda Medley looked back on her Real Housewives of New York City season 12 drama with Tinsley Mortimer during a recent interview shared on YouTube.

Years after Medley questioned Mortimer's since-ended romance with on-again, off-again partner Scott Kluth, who she left the show for after becoming engaged, Medley admitted to wishing the two of them had wrapped season 12 in a better place.

“I regret that I didn’t have a resolution with Tinsley, that she didn’t stay, that she left, you know, halfway through the season and we couldn’t get to a resolution,” Medley revealed to Us Weekly, via Heavy.