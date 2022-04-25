Chanel West Coast Stuns In Braless Sundress

Chanel toted statement shades as she stunned the camera, also tagging some designer brands. She shouted out Bottega Veneta, Alice & Olivia, plus high-end retailer My Theresa. The Versace lover wrote: "Golden hour," then asking fans to pick their "fave" from the four images. Fans have left her over 14,000 likes.

Anyone eyeing up Chanel's figure only needs to see her Instagram for the major workout action. Chanel has also opened up on her nutrition and wellness, telling Flaunt:

"Well I have a trainer. During the pandemic, I got really into working out on my own. Figuring out all of my own workouts. I have a mini Barbie looking gym in my garage, it’s really cute. The cuter the gym is, the cuter your workout clothes are, you get more “oh, I’m trying to look cute and do this.” I know a lot of good home workouts, I posted a couple of workout videos on my YouTube."