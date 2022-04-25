Fit, fabulous, and formidable on and off the waves, Anastasia Ashley, 35, is a famous pro surfer who has had a successful career showing undeniable skills when handling rough tides. Though she's creating waves in surfing competitions worldwide, she's a social media influencer with over 1.5 million Instagram followers.
Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flexes In Bikini
Flexing On The Beach
Thanks to her perfect bikini body and undeniable charisma, Anastasia has been featured in the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated and more publications. Her colorful series of beachwear in her Instagram feeds shows how much the surfer enjoys the beach and judging from her growing social media presence, so do her fans!
Anastasia recently posted a series of photos of her in a leopard bikini, showing off her toned abs and flexing her biceps. She captioned the post, "Cast is off! Training starts now @celsiusofficial new strawberry lemonade 🍓🍋 powering me through beach work outs! #celsiusLiveFit #celsiusbrandpartner"
Anastacia Gives Her Fans Morning Smiles
The American surfer left her fans gushing over her photo after sharing dressed in a black two-piece bikini. She captioned her post "Coffee and checking the surf. Morning routine ✔️." The star let down her wet brown and blonde tip hair spicing up her looks. And definitely, the morning seemed more beautiful for the ever-happy surfer. Her fans could not stop praising her beauty, one said, "absolutely the eighth wonder of the world😍😍." Another one responded, " well-found...always beautiful!!!😍😍."
Anastacia Brings The Neon Flavor!
The model has always found new ways to keep her fans busy on her social media by sharing colorful photos while wearing an attractive bikini. On a beautiful day, the famous model flaunted her toned thighs and sculpted while donning a two-piece matching luminous green bikini bottom. The two photos she shared while on the sandy beach gave a good view of her bikini and Anastasia's skimpy body. Her followers flooded the comment section with much love, compliments, and emojis. No wonder her fans love her a lot.
The Fitness Routine Anastacia Has Is Killer
For serious athletes that want to stay at the top of their sport, incorporating a fitness routine that gets prime results is imperative and Anastacia is one surfer that brings it when it comes to her exercises. The professional athlete has always been in news for posing in colorful bikinis. Anastasia's body is a reflection of how much effort she's put into always staying healthy and fit. Her workout routine is of different workouts and exercises. She focuses more on her lower body, and core as it is considerable for surfing. She revealed her workout to be cardio, weight training, core workout, pilates, and a strict diet plan.